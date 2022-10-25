An Iranian man dubbed the ‘dirtiest man in the world’ for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the age of 94, state media has reported.

Amou Haji, who did not wash for around 67 years, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in Iran, IRNA news agency said.

Mr Haji chose to avoid showering over fears that it would bring him bad luck and make him sick.

But ‘for the first time a few months ago, villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash,’ a local official told the Iranian state media.

‘Not long after, he fell ill and finally, on Sunday… he gave up his life,’ IRNA reported.

READ MORE