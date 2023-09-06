World War III Has Already Started Declares Ukrainian Security Chief

The Third World War has already started and people should expect more conflicts to break out, Ukraine’s top security chief declared on Tuesday.

Speaking from the Kyiv Security Forum alongside former CIA chief General David Petreaus, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that “people that think the Third World War has not yet started make a big mistake.”

“This is not just about relations between Ukraine and Russia, it’s also a big mistake. It’s a much more complicated geopolitical situation and some sober-minded people have said that this is not the last war in this century,” Danilov continued.

Rejecting the idea of coming to the negotiating table with Moscow, Danilov — who previously served as the mayor of the now Russian-occupied Donbas city of Luhansk — compared the situation his country is currently facing to London during the Blitz, saying that President Franklin D. Roosevelt would not have called Winston Churchill and say “don’t bother Hitler, he has a strong army, don’t anger him, just accept this.”

“Unfortunately, the balls of some people in big-time politics now are soft-boiled eggs, they are scared stiff before Russia,” he said of Western figures calling for peace negotiations.

