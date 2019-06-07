BREITBART:

Police are investigating and appealing for information after a number of graves, the majority of which were military graves, were found desecrated as allied nations commemorated the bravery and loss of life on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The @CWGC are deeply upset to confirm that a number of Commonwealth war graves have been senselessly damaged this week in Shipley (Hirst Wood) Church Burial Ground, Yorkshire. Find out more by following the link, here: https://t.co/lmKoASqJNH pic.twitter.com/XVNzFswQl8 — WarGravesCommission (@CWGC) June 7, 2019

The smashed headstones, which featured the name, rank, regimental badge, and a symbol of faith of British and Commonwealth servicemen were discovered in Shipley, West Yorkshire on June 6th, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the massive counter-invasion of Western Europe by British, Commonwealth, U.S., and other soldiers. Pictured above are other such stones of the same design at a graveyard of war dead in northern France.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission confirmed the damage to the stones and has placed temporary markers in their place while replacements are carved. The Commission said in the statement the attack on the memory of war dead who fought for Britain was deeply upsetting, noting: “It is particularly distressing that someone has shown such a complete lack of respect during the week of the D-Day 75th anniversaries, when so many tens of thousands assembled around the world to reflect and pay deserved respect to the war dead.”