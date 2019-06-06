NEW YORK POST:

Commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day was extra special for one World War II hero — who miraculously recovered after being nearly bludgeoned to death with a hammer two years ago.

Former Royal Marine Jim Booth was on hand for the events Wednesday and Thursday in England and France, milestones he almost didn’t reach.

“He left me for dead but I suppose I was lucky,” Booth said in an interview with the Telegraph. “Surviving the war was pure luck and this was the same again.”

The plucky 97-year-old was attacked at his home in Taunton, England in November 2017 by a man posing as a builder. The 40-year-old brute smashed Booth six times on the head with a claw hammer and left him for dead, the Telegraph reported at the time.

Booth, who suffered a fractured skull, came to “covered in blood” and crawled to a neighbor’s home for help.

“They told me from the fractures on my hands that I must have hit him back,” he recalled.