FOX NEWS:

Now that’s a Christmas gift for the ages.

A 7-year-old boy in Scotland discovered the remains of a World War II grenade on a beach in the Scottish Highlands, courtesy of the metal detector he got for Christmas, British news agency SWNS reports.

Patrick McAlindon made his discovery just 15 minutes after arriving on the beach at Loch Morlich to play with his new present. On vacation along with his parents, Ana and Andrew, older brother Daniel and younger sister Lana, Patrick said he was amazed by what he had found.

Patrick McAlindon made his discovery just 15 minutes after arriving on the beach at Loch Morlich to play with his new present. On vacation along with his parents, Ana and Andrew, older brother Daniel and younger sister Lana, Patrick said he was amazed by what he had found.