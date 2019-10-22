NEW YORK POST:

Protests are roiling cities across the world as fed-up citizens take to the streets to vent their grievances — both peacefully and violently — about economic conditions, government corruption and crippling tax hikes.

Hong Kong has been gripped by more than 20 weeks of violent clashes — while in Barcelona, old wounds have reopened as protesters once again demand Catalonia be recognized as a country separate from Spain.

Lebanon, meanwhile, appears to be on the brink of disastrous civil unrest again.

Here’s a look at some of the flareups.

Schools in Santiago, Chile, were closed Monday and only one line of the capital city’s mass-transit system was working as protesters skirmished again with police and troops.

Many grocery stores were closed, with long lines at those that were open.

In a televised statement Sunday night, President Sebastián Piñera imposed another curfew and extended the country’s state of emergency in hopes of deterring more protests.

“[The protesters] are at war against all good-willed Chileans who want to live in a democracy, with liberty and peace,” Piñera said.

The street violence broke out Friday after a weeks-long dispute with the government over a 3.5% raise in subway fares to $1.17, following a 2.5% boost in January.

The protest began modestly on Oct. 5, when students began jumping turnstiles in defiance of the fare increase.

But things turned violent last week and five people have been killed in clashes. At least 156 police and 11 civilians have been injured.

Protesters set fire to the headquarters of an energy company and torched a clothing factory and supermarket.