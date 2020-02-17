Daily Mail:

Twitter, Youtube and Saleforce also met with the World Health Organization

The talks with the health body were held at the Facebook Menlo Park campus

The spread of misinformation on social media was described as an ‘infodemic’

Companies agreed to meet regularly and host a coronavirus information line

By Ryan Morrison For Mailonline

Published: 06:29 EST, 17 February 2020 | Updated: 07:48 EST, 17 February 2020

Google, Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants spent a day in secretive talks with the World Health Organization to tackle the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

Social media companies including Twitter and Youtube have already been working to remove post about the virus that are proved to be fake.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has offered to work directly with the companies on fact checking in a bid to speed up the process.

Posts on the virus that needed to be removed have ranged from those calling it a fad disease or created by the government to claims it can be treated with oregano oil.

