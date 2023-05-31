Communist North Korea, a regime notorious for starving its own people while investing heavily in nuclear weapons, has been elected to the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Under the leadership of Kim Il-sung, the country’s founder, North Korea adopted a socialist and communist system.The communist country has been widely criticized for its human rights record, and there have been reports of severe punishments inflicted on its own people for various reasons. (It is important to note that information about the country’s internal workings is limited due to its isolation and strict control over information.)

