World Economic Forum with John Kerry’s Daughter Vanessa Suggests Using “Emotion” from Pandemic and “Storytelling” To Advance Climate Crisis Narrative

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry’s daughter Vanessa Kerry has clearly learned a great deal about manipulating the public from dear old dad.

Vanessa, the World Health Organization’s special envoy for climate change, spoke on a World Economic Forum panel to discuss how to successfully prey on the public’s fear and emotions following the pandemic to push the “climate crisis” narrative.

World Economic Forum agenda contributor Jemilah Mahmood also spoke on the panel.

Mahmood: The pandemic was an opportunity, I think all over the world, people realize how important health was…..how now do we take that emotion…of the health factors so critical but guess what guys, the climate crisis is creating more health issues than you can ever imagine, but no one has been able to make that link in the past.

I think we are living in an age now, a time now, were we need to grasp this opportunity and work together and really build on that, right?

