The World Economic Forum headed by globalist kingpin Klaus Schwab quietly deleted a page on its website promoting crypto exchange FTX after the company’s implosion last week.

Where a WEF page linking to “partner” FTX.com once stood, visitors to the url https://www.weforum.org/organizations/ftx are now redirected to a 404 page reading, “Sorry, but we can’t find the page you were looking for.”

Prior to the page’s deletion, the WEF website promoted FTX as:

“a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. It strives to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.”

