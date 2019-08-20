WASHINGTON EXAMINER

American workers who like President Trump face sweeping bias against them, with some managers refusing to hire his supporters and those already employed facing discrimination and mockery, according to a new study. In a survey of hiring managers and workers shared with Secrets, the marketing firm Airtasker found that left-leaning firms are especially anti-Trump, with 20% vowing to reject a job candidate who backs the president. And those who support Trump and who are already in the workplace face substantial mockery, including name-calling.

