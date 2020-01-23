NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

VIDEO VIA YOUTUBE

Workers inside a Chinese take-out restaurant in Brooklyn were attacked with a broom and pelted with soda cans, startling video released Thursday shows. The mayhem started with an argument outside Mr. King Asian Fusion on Flatbush Ave. near Lenox Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens about 8 p.m. Dec. 27. The quarrel escalated into a wild melee inside, with two men and a woman brawling with workers. Video released by cops shows the woman taking cans from a Snapple refrigerator and flinging them one by one at workers before dumping a bunch of them on the floor. The video also shows a man in a red hoodie attacking workers with a broom. One victim was treated for facial cuts and the other did not require medical attention, cops said. The three assailants are still being sought.

