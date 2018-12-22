BREITBART:

A pair of workers at a Pennsylvania facility for disabled teens were arrested and charged with staging boxing matches and fights between the kids, a report says.

Exton, Pennsylvania, police arrested Anthony Merrick, 25, and Rayne Portella, 24, for encouraging the teenagers in their charge to fight each other in a facility-wide fight club, WPVI ABC 6 reported.

Police were alerted to the situation after they were sent a video showing residents of the Devereux Kanner Center in West Whiteland Township in Chester County engaging in boxing matches.

One video depicted a 13-year-old boy with developmental disabilities fighting another teen in a make-shift boxing ring as the suspects urged the kids to keep fighting.

“We see them punching each other in a boxing match. They were placed head-to-head, facing each other and they kind of tapped gloves and start fighting,” Exton Police Det. Scott Pezick told the media. “One of them, you can see blood coming from him.”