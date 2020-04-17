USA TODAY

In Frankfort, Kentucky, a small-business owner wielded a microphone to accuse Gov. Andy Beshear of stifling free enterprise by shuttering businesses and ordering people to stay home. In Raleigh, North Carolina, a protester was arrested while a crowd urged Gov. Roy Cooper to ease his restrictions. In Oklahoma City, motorists circled the capitol decorated with signs imploring Gov. Kevin Stitt to put the state back to work. “We’re hoping to inspire other folks,” said Lori Gracey, a business consultant who organized the Oklahoma protest with a few friends in Broken Arrow. Rallies organized through social media such as Facebook and Twitter cropped up this week across the country with a common message to governors: relax the strict stay-at-home orders deployed to combat the novel coronavirus. Thousands of motorists gridlocked Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday in perhaps the largest protest so far.

