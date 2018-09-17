PAGE SIX:

Woody Allen reacted to persistent rumors that Ronan Farrow‘s biological father was Frank Sinatra, not him, with Mia Farrow by saying he believes the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist is his — “but I wouldn’t bet my life on it.”

“In my opinion, he’s my child,” Allen, 82, said in a profile of his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, that New York magazine published Sunday on its Vulture website.

“I think he is, but I wouldn’t bet my life on it. I paid child support for him for his whole childhood, and I don’t think that’s very fair if he’s not mine,” the four-time Oscar winner said.

Allen added about his 73-year-old ex: “Also she represented herself as a faithful person, and she certainly wasn’t. Whether she actually became pregnant in an affair she had … ”

The “Rosemary’s Baby” actress married Sinatra on July 19, 1966 — when she was 21 and he was 50 — and they divorced two years later.

Farrow blamed the demise of their union on their vast age difference, but they remained close friends until Ol’ Blue Eyes died in 1998.

She was later married to André Previn from 1970 to 1979.

In 1980, she began a relationship with Allen, and Ronan was born in December 1987.