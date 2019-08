NY DAILY NEWS

About 450,000 people flocked to Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, N.Y. on Aug. 15, 1969, to celebrate three days of peace, love and music at the legendary Woodstock Music and Art Fair replete with epic performances, rain and lots of mud. Take a look back at one of the greatest gatherings in rock and roll history that became a defining moment for a generation.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS