House Democrats joined by three Republicans on Thursday approved the Equality Act, which aims to expand anti-discrimination laws to include gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people — but over conservative objections about the possible impact of trans athletes in student sports.

The bill passed 224-206 and was touted by Democrats as a historic stride toward fairness. But Republicans decried the bill for a variety of potential implications, including the possibility that biologically female student athletes could be at a disadvantage to transgender classmates.

State and local education boards have diverse policies on student athletics and trans athletes already are allowed in some public school systems. If the bill became law, it would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including the subsequent Title IX protections for female athletes, to ban discrimination based on either sex or gender identity.

Tennis star Martina Navratilova and four-time Olympics gold medalist runner Sanya Richards-Ross argued in a 2019 op-ed that the bill, which passed 236-173 that year, would ensure “there will always be significant numbers of boys and men who would beat the best girls and women in head-to-head competition.”

The sports pros wrote: “We support transgender women and girls and their right to equality, and we recognize their personal struggle. We don’t worry that boys and men will feign transgender identity to gain an advantage. But we do hope that lawmakers won’t make the unnecessary and ironic mistake of sacrificing the enormously valuable social good that is female sports in their effort to secure the rights of transgender women and girls.”

