BREITBART:

Protesters among the Women’s March in Washington, DC, Saturday called for free abortions for all, President Trump’s children to be caged, and for Trump to “drop dead.”

The left-wing protesters showed support for feminism, prostitution, transgender issues, and immigration. Many demonstrators also showed serious hatred for the president.

“Make America Great Again, and Drop Dead!” one sign read.

One protester called for Trump’s children to be caged. Barron Trump is only 12 years old.

Other photos captured by Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie show demonstrators holding signs reading “White Old Men…Extinction Nearing!” Another woman held a sign reading “Anything you can do I can do bleeding.”