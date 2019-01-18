FOX NEWS:

The Women’s March, which was hailed as an international rebuke of President Trump in 2017 when throngs of activists took the streets the day after his inauguration, is steadily losing supporters amid an anti-Semitism scandal that won’t go away.

The march will be held in D.C. again on Saturday at the National Mall, but the controversial ties of organizers have caused the campaign to lose steam. Groups ranging from EMILY’s List to The National Council of Jewish Women as well as high-profile Democratic politicians are keeping their distance, even as other prominent organizations stand by the movement — and newly announced 2020 candidate Kirsten Gillibrand schedules an appearance at the march’s Iowa offshoot.

At the center of the controversy are leaders’ ties to and statements about radical Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Both Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian activist who has embraced the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and co-President Tamika Mallory have ties to Farrakhan. The controversy picked up after Mallory attended a Farrakhan speech last February.

“White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through,” Farrakhan said in that sermon.

Sarsour, in particular, has made a number of controversial statements related to Israel. She defended Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., when she was attacked for her support of BDS and said that the criticism was coming from the right-wing as well as “folks who masquerade as progressives but always choose their allegiance to Israel over their commitment to democracy and free speech.”