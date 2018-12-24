Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory: White Jews ‘uphold white supremacy’

THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The Women’s March has incited another uproar over anti-Semitism, this time stemming from national co-chair Tamika Mallory’s comment about “white Jews” contributing to white supremacy.

Ms. Mallory weighed in after a Dec. 10 expose in Tablet magazine about a January 2017 meeting of initial Women’s March leaders. The report said that she and co-chair Carmen Perez made critical comments about Jews, while Ms. Mallory said the role of Jews was discussed.

“Since that conversation, we’ve all learned a lot about how while white Jews, as white people, uphold white supremacy, ALL Jews are targeted by it,” Ms. Mallory said in a Sunday statement in the New York Times.

Her comment, while apparently aimed at appeasing her critics, instead fueled a fresh round of attacks on the Women’s March, whose leaders have repeatedly been accused of anti-Semitism, which they deny.

At issue are their associations with the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan and Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh; failure to mention anti-Semitism in their Unity Principles; lack of Jewish women in top posts, and the recent allegation that they pushed out 2017 organizer Vanessa Wruble because she was Jewish, which Women’s March leaders have denied.

