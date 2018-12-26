BREITBART:

The Women’s March is planning to take to the streets again on January 19 in Washington, DC, to protest Donald Trump’s presidency, but groups affiliated with the left-wing organization are dropping out in the wake of charges that its leaders embrace anti-Semitism, including associating with outspoken anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The Chicago Tribune reported:

As controversy swells around national Women’s March organizers, the local group has decided not to host a march in January — an event that for the past two years drew hundreds of thousands of supporters to Grant Park in concert with similar marches across the globe.

In a February speech, Farrakhan praised Women’s March Inc. co-President Tamika Mallory and in the same address declared “the powerful Jews are my enemy.” The national organization denounced Farrakhan’s comments in March, but many criticized leaders for not speaking up sooner. Mallory has also praised Farrakhan on social media.

The Tribune said the group cited the high cost and number of volunteers as reasons for the cancelation, but the Chicago Women’s March rebuked anti-semitism and other claims of discrimination, including against LGBT individuals, after Teresa Shook, one of the founders of the national organization, condemned national leaders and called for them to step down.