Women’s clothing brand Anthropologie posted an ad Thursday featuring a male model clad in dresses to its Instagram account.

The company ended up disabling the comment section for the post after its customers slammed the brand, vowing to never purchase Anthropologie products again.

“To quote @theharperwatters, ‘Never anthro-pologize for being fabulous! Loving these #UnexpectedAndUnforgettable looks.’ (Obviously, we couldn’t agree more!) Twirl to the link in bio to shop bold, beautiful dresses for every solo,” the brand said in the post’s caption.

