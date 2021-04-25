BREITBART

Women’s groups are expressing alarm as San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has decreased the rate at which domestic violence charges are filed, allowing many suspects to go free and potentially putting women and children in danger.

Boudin was backed by billionaire left-wing donor George Soros in his 2019 election race — one of several left-wing prosecutors Soros has funded in a bid to overturn criminal justice in the U.S., long before the George Floyd case.

In addition, Boudin is also the son of two members of the Weather Underground, regarded by the FBI as a domestic terrorist organization. As Breitbart News has noted, Boudin’s parents “were getaway drivers in a 1981 armored car heist that led to the deaths of two police officers and a guard, the UK Guardian recalled.” After taking office, Boudin began cutting prosecutors and dropping charges in serious cases, notably one in which a man allegedly attacked police officers with a vodka bottle.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, women’s advocates are alarmed by Boudin’s tendency to release domestic violence offenders — including a man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a seven-month old baby, and was released

