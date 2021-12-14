Breitbart:

Ivy League students should stand up for truth — and for their own self-respect — by publicly rejecting the transgender hoax, say advocates who are defending women from the revolutionary gender ideology.

“We are, each day, force-fed falsehoods we are all expected to take seriously, on pain of forfeiting esteem and professional opportunity,” author Abigail Shrier told privileged students in a December 8 audience at Princeton University.

“Show some self-respect and reclaim your freedom,” continued Shrier, who noted that she graduated from Columbia, Oxford, and Yale. “The point of all of that privilege—and yes, I think that was a kind of privilege—was to be able to write and think as others lacked the will to do.”

Pennsylvania University swimmer Lia Thomas swam in the men’s leagues in 2018 and 2019 because he is male. But college administrators and the National Collegiate Athletic Association are allowing Thomas to swim as a woman this year — and to humiliate the Ive League’s women’s swimmers.

A source “described Penn [women] swimmers on the Akron pool deck as upset and crying, knowing they were going to be demolished by Thomas,” Outkick.com reported December 10:

“They feel so discouraged because no matter how much work they put in it, they’re going to lose. Usually, they can get behind the blocks and know they out-trained all their competitors and they’re going to win and give it all they’ve got,” the source said. “Now they’re having to go behind the blocks knowing no matter what, they do not have the chance to win. I think that it’s really getting to everyone.”

Thomas is being allowed to swim as a woman because gender ideology declares that each person’s feeling about their own “gender” overrides what everyone else recognizes as the reality of that person’s male-or-female body.

“I think secretly everyone just knows it’s the wrong thing to do,” one female Penn swimmer told Outkick.com December 9, “When the whole team is together, we have to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, go Lia, that’s great, you’re amazing’ … It’s very fake.”

The public movement to protect women’s sports is now being led by ordinary Americans, not by Ivy Leaguers, said Beth Stelzer, the amateur powerlifter from Minnesota who founded Save Women’s Sports.

