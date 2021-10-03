THE HILL:

Women are commanding the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) and The Citadel in South Carolina, marking a historic first.

Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith was named regimental commanding officer of VMI’s Corps of Cadets in March, the first female to be named to the rank in the school’s history.

Separately, The Citadel in South Carolina named Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas as regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, the school said in a statement. Christmas is the second woman to command the corps in that school’s history.

More at The Hill