NEW YORK POST:

Rose Bove is willing to put her money where her mouth is. So in addition to telling friends about her support for President Trump, she’s been donating to his campaign.

“It’s dribs and drabs,” said the Staten Island resident. “I give $3 here, $5 there.”

But it all adds up. She’s donated $259.65 so far, according to Federal Elections Commission records.

“I supported him from day one,” Bove, 73, told The Post. “I support him, and I’ll help him along in this campaign in any small way that I can.”

She’s far from alone.

More than 45 percent of the itemized individual contributions to Trump’s campaign for the first three months of the year came from women, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in US contests.