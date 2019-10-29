NEW YORK POST:

A 13-year-old Brazilian girl allegedly bludgeoned her older sister to death and ripped the infant alive from her womb to give to another woman who wanted the child, according to a sickening new report.

The unidentified teen carried out the barbaric attack on her 23-year-old sister, Fabiana Santana — bashing her in the head with an iron bar, and stabbing her to death — in the city of Porto Velho, in the northwest part of the country, The Sun reported Tuesday.

She’s also accused in the callous drowning death of her 7-year-old nephew Gustavo, who had attempted to save his mother’s life, authorities told the outlet.

“This is a crime that has shocked even the most seasoned police officers because there is evidence it was premeditated,” local police chief Leisaloma Carvalho told the outlet. “The teenage suspect has admitted to killing her sister and her 7-year-old nephew. And told us that she threw Gustavo, who couldn’t swim, into the nearby lake then stoned him until he drowned.”

The monster teen intended to give the baby boy to 35-year-old Catia Rabelo — whose own 15-year-old son is accused of helping her carry out the sick plot, according to the report.