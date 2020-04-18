New York Post:

If loving a light fixture is wrong, she doesn’t want to be right.

A British woman who claims to be in a long-term relationship with a 92-year-old chandelier has been told that her love affair with the antique fixture is not a protected sexual orientation.

Amanda Liberty, from Leeds, claimed she had been publicly discriminated against after The Sun mocked her relationship with Lumiere, the historic “light fitting,” which she purchased on eBay in 2016 for $500.

But according to the UK’s Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), a news-media watchdog, the newspaper did not breach the press regulator code of conduct — namely their policy against prejudicial or derogatory language in reference to a person’s sexual orientation. Their judgement was that her attraction to the light fixture “did not fall within the definition of sexual orientation,” and thus was not covered in their bylaws.

