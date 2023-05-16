Shocking images show how a 29-year-old woman’s head has seemingly tripled in size due to a rare condition that kills up to half of sufferers before they turn three.

Graziely Alves Régis, from Brazil, has been bed-bound and unable to talk for years and recently lost her eyesight as her head has kept growing.

Her ordeal started before she was born, developing hydrocephalus — an abnormal build-up of fluid around the brain — in the womb.

The resulting pressure can damage the internal tissues and deform the shape of the skull. It can even be fatal, if the pressure damages parts of the brain responsible for keeping the heart and lungs working.

Graziely’s mum, Adalgisa Soares Alves, 48, provides her almost constant care and said she hopes to give her daughter all her love for many years to come.

READ MORE