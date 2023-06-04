A Florida woman was arrested after two children left alone in her parked car burst into flames while she was busy shoplifting inside a nearby mall.

The 2-year-old and 4-year-old had reportedly been in the car for over an hour by the time it suddenly caught fire outside the Oviedo Mall this week.

From Fox 35 Orlando:

Police said Alicia Moore, 24, parked her car outside the Dillard’s department store at Oviedo Mall, where she left two children “who could not care for themselves” inside the vehicle, according to the report.



She then went inside the store with another man, who was not identified, and allegedly began to shoplift items, police said in their report. About an hour later, she walked toward the exit to find her car fully engulfed in flames.



Police said she dropped the alleged stolen items and ran out of the mall.



Nearby shoppers ran to the car and helped rescue the two kids inside, police said. Both were taken to the hospital. One child suffered first-degree burns to their face and ears, the report said.

Police said Moore already had warrants out against her for other crimes and confirmed the car, which was totaled in the fire, had been stolen.