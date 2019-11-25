NEW YORK POST:

An unhinged woman was caught on camera screaming racist slurs at a Midtown hotel receptionist — all because the employee asked for identification before handing over a room key, according to a new lawsuit.

Michelle Rajacic waltzed into the City Club Hotel after midnight on April 6, 2018, demanding a room key, then began spewing racial epithets when worker Linda Shell, 36, asked to see ID, according to Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed by Shell.

In a video taken by Shell, the woman can be seen calling Shell, who is black, a “n—-r,” “dirty f—ing raunchy skank,” “dirty f—ing hood rat,” “f—ing ghetto ass,” and other offensive phrases.

“Actually my boyfriend’s f—ing family pays you,” Rajacic can allegedly be heard shouting.

Afterward Rajacic allegedly spat on and assaulted Shell, the lawsuit says.

Shell — of East Orange NJ — was allegedly “struck in the face with a cell phone,” by Rajacic during the altercation, cops said.