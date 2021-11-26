NY Post

An English woman with spina bifida is suing her mother’s former doctor for millions of dollars in health care costs and damages claiming that she should never have been born. Evie Toombes, a 20-year-old equestrian show jumper from Lincolnshire, is suing her mother’s general practitioner, Dr. Philip Mitchell, for “wrongful conception” after he allegedly failed to advise her mother to take folic acid supplements before getting pregnant that she claims resulted in her birth defect, according to The Telegraph. Toombes was diagnosed with lipomyelomeningocele after her birth in November 2001, a neural tube defect to the spine. Her bones never properly developed along her spinal cord causing permanent disability. She claims that her mother never would have had her if her doctor had informed her that she needed to take folic acid supplements to minimize the chances of the defect affecting her baby. Her attorney, Susan Rodway, told the UK High Court judge that Toombes was suing for “having been born in a damaged state” and wants to recover millions of dollars needed to cover the costs of living with her condition. Mitchell has denied any liability and has countered that he gave Caroline Toombes “reasonable advice,” although it is common practice to advise potential mothers to take the supplement before conceiving and through the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, The Telegraph reported. His attorney argued that it is his practice to advise prospective parents that 400 milligrams of folic acid, however that if the mother had a good diet, folic acid levels anyway are typically at a healthy level and supplements would be less important. “He told me it was not necessary,” she told the judge of her visit with the doctor in February 2001. “I was advised that if I had a good diet previously, I would not have to take folic acid.”

