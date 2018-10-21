NY POST

Two years ago while fleeing an assailant in Thailand, Hannah Gavios fell 150 feet off a cliff and fractured her spine. There was a chance she might never walk again. Now the 25-year-old Queens native is prepping to run the New York City Marathon on Nov. 4. “I’m going to be a functioning human — I don’t want to feel like I’m left behind,” she told The Post. Although she is still unable to feel her feet and ankles and relies on crutches, Gavios is training up to six hours and 16 miles a day for her first marathon. She is running to raise money for spinal-cord research through the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

