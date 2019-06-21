NEW YORK POST:

A woman who needed 60 stitches after falling face-first into a police cruiser is suing the two Texas officers who busted her.

Breanna Williams, 41, said she and a pal were in the bathroom at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin in June 2017 when a hotel employee falsely accused the pair of being prostitutes, the Austin Statesman reports. One of the women also allegedly slapped a security officer, which Williams denied — setting off a heated squabble.

“My life changed significantly that day,” Williams said. “I was severely injured and developed post-traumatic stress disorder. It has hung like a cloud over me.”

Williams said she and her friend were told by a hotel employee to stay inside the bathroom until police arrived.

But things somehow turned violent.