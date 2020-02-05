NY POST

A woman wearing a face mask was attacked at a Chinatown subway station after allegedly being called a “diseased bitch” — in what police are treating as a possible hate crime sparked by coronavirus fears. Shocking video shared by the NYPD’s hate crimes unit shows a violent confrontation involving a woman with her face completely covered by a yellow face mask, glasses and the hood of a parka. An eyewitness claimed the victim had already been hit on the head when she ran to confront her attacker — who unleashed a flurry of blows after missing with a flying kick, eventually pushing her into a wall.

