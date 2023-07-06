Things got turbulent — well before takeoff.

Pierde vuelo y el autocontrol:



Es María Guadalupe (56). Exigió reembolso a @viajaVolaris, se lo negaron y arremetió contra empleados en @AICM_mx.



Destrozó 4 monitores y escaners, por lo cual fue detenida. pic.twitter.com/hZHa5NDd1n — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) July 5, 2023

A woman was caught on cellphone video going ballistic at a Mexico City International Airport ticket counter when a Volaris airline employee reportedly couldn’t find her flight reservation in the computer system.

María Guadalupe, 56, is being accused of damaging equipment as well as disturbing the peace for allegedly slamming four computer monitors and four handheld barcode scanners to the ground, the Daily Mail reports.

Auxiliary Police agents reportedly placed Guadalupe in custody as she was about to exit the airport.

The Post contacted representatives for Volaris, the airport, and the police for comment.

READ MORE