MSN:

Chicago police report that a woman stabbed a store security guard 27 times while another held him down after he asked them to wear face masks while shopping.

The attack happened at 6pm on Sunday at Snipes, a shoe store in Lawndale, on the city’s western side, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

The two women were requested to wear masks and use hand sanitiser to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, but they refused and began to film the security guard on a phone when he asked them to leave.

An altercation began, with the guard attempting to grab the phone, when he was struck by a garbage can. The two women then began to punch him. As the scuffle continued, 21-year-old Jessica Hill pulled a hidden blade “comb knife” out and stabbed the man, while 18-year-old Jayla Hill allegedly held him in place by his hair, police said.

The 32-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his chest, back, neck and arms. After he broke free he fell to the floor and they kicked him in the head and body. Despite his wounds, the guard, who is 6ft 5 inches tall and weighs 270lbs, managed to hold the sisters in the store until police arrived.

Both women were arrested and they each face a count of attempted murder.

