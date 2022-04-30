Gatewaypundit

An angry customer stabbed a 16-year-old Jimmy John’s employee over a sandwich order. Demetrius Holeman, 45, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and injury to real property for the damages to the store, WXII reported.

According to police, Holeman was on a ‘do not serve’ list at Jimmy John’s because of past behavior but she entered the store on Tuesday and became violent. The teen victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was badly hurt according to WXII.

