CBS BALTIMORE:

A Harford County woman stabbed to death in east Baltimore early Saturday morning after helping a panhandler is being remembered for having a “heart of gold.”

Friends say Jacqueline Smith lived in Aberdeen and was likely only in the city to drop family members off. They’re in disbelief the man who killed her got away.

A smiling photo of Smith is now plastered all over the east Baltimore block where police are searching for her killer.

Baltimore police say the 52-year-old was in the car with her husband and his daughter just after midnight, when she rolled down her window to hand money to a woman holding a sign, asking for help to feed her baby.

A good deed suddenly repaid with violence.

“And that’s when an unknown man approached the vehicle, stabbed the woman, and then left the location,” Jeremy Silbert, with the Baltimore Police Department said.