Woman sizes up NYC’s rodent problem in hilarious viral video: ‘Rats the size of Crocs’

Death, taxes and shoe-sized rodents — all guaranteed to come with life in New York. A Harlem resident went viral during a recent interview when she succinctly put the Big Apple’s rat problem to a scale that can be understood by all Americans. “We’ve had rats the size of Crocs just running up and down the street,” Ruth McDaniels, a local activist and Harlem tenants association president, told CBS New York, referring, of course, to the footwear and not (yet) the predatory reptile.

New York- Rats, the size of crocs -crocs the shoe



“An average size 8, running up and down the street,” added McDaniels, who previously ran for the city council’s 9th District and, according to her Instagram, is vying again. The funny but true commentary came Saturday during the city’s first “Anti-Rat Day of Action” — McDaniels posted that no-shows are rat lovers — as the city looks to turn the corner on one of its worst-ever years battling the trash-eating marauders.

