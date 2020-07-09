Conservative Matrix:

In what should have been an open-and-shut case, a Miami home owner shot and killed a burglar that intended to rob her property and possibly hurt or kill her.

17-year old Trevon Johnson’s final action as a human being was to invade the private residence of a Florida woman who, unfortunately for Mr. Johnson, believed in her 2nd Amendment right to protect herself with a firearm.

The police have ruled the shooting incident a case of self-defense.

Nonetheless, Johnson’s family members have made some stunning statements to the news media in response to the justified killing of the teenage home invader. They have condemned the property owner, declaring that she had no right to protect herself by shooting him while he was burglarizing her home.

Nautika Harris – Trevon Johnson’s cousin – stated,

“You have to look at it from every child’s point of view that was raised in the hood. You have to understand, how he gonna get his money to have clothes to go to school? You have to look at it from his point of view.”

Obviously, how could we have not considered that there is no earthly way that an individual can get money for school clothes without breaking into someone’s home and stealing their belongings.

In essence, Mr. Johnson’s relatives are speaking out against the woman’s right to protect herself from his attempt to invade her home, steal her private possessions, and possibly do her physical harm.

Ms. Harris added,

“I don’t care if she have her gun license or any of that. That is way beyond the law, way beyond. He was not supposed to die like this. He had a future ahead of him. Trevon had goals. He was a funny guy, very big on education, loved learning.”

