CBS NEW YORK:

It was a terrifying moment for a local woman. She said she was assaulted while riding her bike in Manhattan this week.

In the moments after the alleged assault, the victim took a video. She said two men attacked her and then casually walked away, with one stopping only to make an obscene gesture, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Thursday.

“It happened so fast that I didn’t have time to react,” the victim, “Ina,” said.

The unprovoked attack occurred on Tuesday at around 9 p.m. on Eighth Avenue and 35th Street.

“They started running towards me, shoulder to shoulder, right here,” Ina said.