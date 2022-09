A woman randomly slashed a man dressed in a business suit in the head with a machete during the morning rush in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday, cops and police sources said.

The 20-year-old suspect slashed the victim at Stone Street and Broadway — near the MTA’s headquarters — in an unprovoked attack just before 8:30 a.m., authorities and sources said.

When the man, described by police as 82 years old, followed his assailant, she discharged pepper spray at him, the sources said.

Read more at New York Post