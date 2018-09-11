NEW YORK POST:

A mother of three from Louisiana gunned down her estranged husband in the parking lot of a Walmart while their three children watched, cops said.

Kayla Coutee, 31, is facing murder charges in the second-degree for the Saturday morning shooting, according to Alexandria Police.

She allegedly killed her husband, Thomas Coutee Jr., 30, after agreeing to meet him at a Walmart to exchange custody of their children — ages 7, 5 and 2.

Kayla pumped a single round into Thomas’ chest and then sat and waited for police to arrive, cops said.

She was later taken into custody without incident. The children were not injured and safely transported to APD headquarters. The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted soon after.

“Based on the information detectives learned in their investigation, Kayla Coutee was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder,” cops said in a press release. “She was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked.”