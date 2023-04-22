It was reported to police that on Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 0145 hours, an unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male individual at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue.

An unidentified woman was abducted on a Brooklyn street and whisked away in a minivan, police said.

The shocking incident occurred Friday at around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend, authorities said.

A man appeared to approach the woman with his arm pointed at her before grabbing the victim and carrying her away, according to images released by the NYPD.

The victim was described as a woman in her twenties with a light complexion and long hair, approximately 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds.

She was taken into a late model Toyota minivan before the vehicle sped off northbound on Stillwell Avenue, police said.

