WPLG

Sheriff says woman ‘doing some kind of dance’ on Jeep outside Palm Beach resort draws suspicion of trooper

A woman dancing on top of her Jeep outside The Breakers Palm Beach caught the attention of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper working a security detail at the luxury resort. When he approached the woman, she got into her Jeep, ignored him and drove away, breaching two security checkpoints near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and prompting authorities to open fire, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Friday.

READ MORE AT WPLG