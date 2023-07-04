A woman aboard an American Airlines flight caused quite the scene when she was caught on camera freaking out and heading for the exit over an apparent passenger she said was “not real.”

The bizarre, expletive-laden meltdown that went viral Monday reportedly occurred as the flight was preparing to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f–k off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman yells as she paces to the front of the plane, according to footage of the incident circulating on TikTok.

“I don’t give two f–ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf–ker back there is NOT real.”

She then points to the rear of the plane, prompting other passengers to turn around to get a glimpse of the source of her concern.

