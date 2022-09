If you needed any more confirmation that the political left is normalizing insanity within our society, just take a look at this recent epic meltdown by a woman who cut in line at a Walmart and was called out by the guy behind her.

Screaming like a mental patient is justified because she claims to have been “raped” (and of course, she is wearing a mask).

Note that the Walmart employees try to placate her instead of doing what they should have done, which is kick her out of the building.

The constant hand-holding of mentally unstable and emotionally stunted people is slowly but surely bringing America down.

