NEW YORK POST:



She certainly had a beef!

A woman flew into a rage when she learned that a Bronx restaurant had no more beef patties in stock — prompting her to smash the eatery’s windows with a baseball bat, new video shows.

The woman entered the Back Home Restaurant on East 169th Street near Boston Road in Morrisania around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 and ordered a beef patty, police said.

When an employee told her they didn’t have any, she became angry and walked out, cops said.

Then she repeatedly slammed the store’s window and glass front door with a large baseball bat — shattering the glass — before taking off, video released Saturday shows.