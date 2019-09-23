THE DAILY CALLER:

A new video circulating the internet appears to show a woman kicking and choking her dog with a collar–and she has now been arrested.

The woman, Michelle A. Sieber, was arrested in Florida over the weekend after video footage recorded by a man who caught her hurting her dog went viral online, according to NBC News.

The man, Vincent Minutello, is in his car when he sees the woman kick the dog, then continue to walk it around while she is tugging his collar high enough to choke him.